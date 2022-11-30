Watch: How a Marmot Reacts When Its Owner Stops Petting It

The video has become a widely-watched piece on the internet.

Owners of dogs or cats must be aware that animals prefer to be petted affectionately and gently. This belief was perfectly embodied by a viral video of a pet marmot in which the rodent reacted curiously and asked the owner to resume petting.

A marmot is shown relaxing and being caressed by its owner at the beginning of the 18-second clip. The ground squirrel's pet owner gradually stops patting it. The rodent reacts quickly and then displays surprise. It requests that the owner resume petting and performs the action with its right hand. In response to the cute desire, the owner resumes patting the marmot, giving it newfound happiness.

On the internet, the video has experienced incredible traffic. It has more than 53,000 likes on Twitter and almost a million views.

Additionally, the social media users posted a number of insightful comments in the comment section.

"I love when animals so remote from domestication communicate so well with us. It's like they're trying to show humans they are worth saving," commented one user.

"Wonderful! This should spur research into developing animal languages and allowing them to communicate with humans," commented another user.

Comparing the animal to chipmunks, a third user wrote, "Why am I the only one who thought about the dramatic chipmunk?"

