Watch: Guinness World Records Confirms 21-Year-Old Chihuahua As 'Oldest Living Dog'

Oldest dog living - TobyKeith at 21 years 66 days old.

In their latest post, the Guinness World Records (GWR) revealed a new record for the world's oldest dog living. According to the official website, a Chihuahua in Florida named TobyKeith has been dubbed the “world's oldest dog living” at the age of 21 years and 66 days. The dog is owned by Gisela Shore of Greenacres, Florida, US, who describes the pooch as "sweet, gentle and loving”.

“Oldest dog living - TobyKeith at 21 years 66 days old,” GWR wrote while sharing the post.

Watch the clip of the pooch here:

As per GWR, Ms Shore adopted the dog from an animal centre when he was just a few months old. Since then, TobyKeith has been with her. Ms Shore informed that she was volunteering at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue when one of the employees informed her about an elderly couple planning to give away a puppy. On asking about the reason, she was told that they could not take care of the pooch any longer.

Following this, Ms Shore went and met the elderly couple. She was introduced to the tiny Chihuahua, which was initially named Peanut Butter. Later Ms Shore changed the dog's name to TobyKeith.

It is to mention that the average life expectancy of a Chihuahua ranges from 12 to 18 years. When TobyKeith turned 20 years, Ms Shore wondered if he could be the oldest dog living. Once GWR officially confirmed the record, Ms Shore revealed that her friends and family were thrilled. Expressing her delight over the same, she said that TobyKeith got a bath, nails trimmed and also went for a car ride.

"It definitely brought a big smile on my face!" Gisela Shore said as per GWR.

Meanwhile, the video of TobyKeith shared on Instagram has accumulated over 17,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also prompted people to congratulate the dog and its owner. One user said, “Looks so healthy for such an old pup”. Another added, “Sooooo precious!”

