Florida Man Watches 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 292 Times, Creates Guinness World Record

Spider-Man: No Way Home released in 2021

The challenge is: how many times can you watch a movie? And, this man has done it 292 times in three months. With this, he has also reclaimed the Guinness World Record for the “most cinema productions attended of the same film”.

Ramiro Alanis, from Florida, US, has watched Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times between December 16, last year, to March 15, this year, stated the records keeper. He spent 720 hours, or 30 days, watching the superhero movie based on the popular Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. An estimated $3,400 ( approx Rs. 2.59 lakh) was spent on the tickets.

Mr Alanis, previously, achieved the record, in 2019, for watching Avengers: Endgame 191 times. But that record was broken, in 2021, by Arnaud Klein, who watched Kaamelott: First Instalment 204 times.

Mr Alanis knew about Mr Klein's attempt but was “a little bit disappointed” when he found out that his record had been broken, according to the record keeper. He then decided to reclaim the title in honour of his grandmother Juany, who died in 2019 before Mr Alanis earned the Guinness World Record title.

"She was my first supporter and I want to remain the record holder," he told the records keeper. “If anyone tries to break my record again, I want them to think twice before attempting it," he added.

For the first few weeks, Mr Alanis watched five screenings every day – a total runtime of 12 hours and 20 minutes.

Watching a movie so many times and ensuring that those viewings are counted for the record total is a tough job. There are certain conditions that need to be fulfilled: the person attempting the record has to view the movie independently of any other activity. Now, this means, the person can't look at his/her phone, take bathroom breaks or take a quick nap. It doesn't end here. He/she is required to watch the movie to completion each time, including all of the credits.

When Mr Alanis achieved the record for the first time, in 2019, his 11 sittings were disqualified due to the bathroom breaks he took. For every viewing, a theatre attendant had to confirm to the Guinness World record that Mr Alanis was watching the movie throughout.