Watch: Gordon Ramsay's Witty Response To Woman Cooking For Her Boyfriend Leaves Internet Amused

Chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has a history of giving harsh criticism on his reality cooking show. His furious outbursts on television have often become a source of meme content. Now, the chef has once again left the internet amused after he reviewed a woman's cooking.

Instagram user Cindy is a food blogger who prepares homecooked meals but makes them look fancy. She asked Chef Ramsay to rate the food she cooked for her boyfriend. In the video, the woman made baos, chicken, burgers, desserts and noodles. The Chef loved the food the blogger made and told her that the food looks great. Talking about the man featured in the video, Chef Ramsay asked if the man has proposed yet. "Has he proposed yet?”. If he hasn't, he should get his s**t together."

Watch the video here:

The internet was amazed after Mr Ramsay gave a positive food review to her food but the chef cracked up the internet with his response about Cindy's boyfriend. The video has gathered more than 1 million views. A user wrote, "Gordon Ramsey needs to be the officiant of ur wedding now sorry i don't make the rules." Another user wrote, "Bro just tore apart a relationship."

The third user wrote, "Your food is beautiful! But he has a point." The fourth commented, "Alright! The king himself said it. He has no other choice."

Earlier, the celebrity chef was left confused and seemingly scared after someone made a cake resembling the 55-year-old chef closely.

“What in the fondant is that?!?” the celebrity chef wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show a split-screen. On one side of the screen, a woman is seen making the cake. The chef's reaction is showcased on the other side.

The cake, the size of a full bust sculpture of Mr Ramsay, did resemble the 55-year-old closely. It was fully coloured and even captured his hairstyle.