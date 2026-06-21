Watch: Forest Department Officials Perform Yoga Alongside Elephants In West Bengal

International Yoga Day was marked with a unique celebration in West Bengal, where a yoga session was held amid nature in the Jaldapara Wildlife Division. A video shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal, showed Forest Department staff performing yoga as elephants watched from a respectful distance.

Sharing the video on X, the department described the event as a moment where "elephants walk with wisdom and we breathe with balance" while celebrating International Day of Yoga.

The department shared a video capturing the yoga session, showing participants practising yoga in the open grasslands while elephants remained nearby, highlighting the connection between wellness, wildlife and nature.

Watch Video Here:

According to the post, yoga mats were laid out on the grasslands as the elephants of Jaldapara observed the session from afar. With the sound of the Torsa River nearby and elephant footsteps around them, Forest Department staff performed different yoga asanas in the natural surroundings.

The department mentioned that the participants flowed through the asanas guided by nature's largest teachers of calm and strength.

The post also said that, in the presence of the elephants, the event served as a reminder that conservation is breathwork for the planet.

The celebration was held under the theme, "IDY 2026: Yoga for One Earth, One Health, One Herd."