Watch: Foreigner Says Add Muzaffarpur To 2026 Travel Bingo Card, Calls It "Real Cheddar Vibes"

Tony Klor, an American content creator, has suggested adding Muzaffarpur to the 2026 travel bingo card. The recommendation came in an Instagram post that quickly went viral on social media, with the foreigner highlighting the city as a spot worth checking when visiting the northern part of India. While Muzaffarpur is a city that isn't typically featured in mainstream India itineraries, the post has sparked curiosity about the region's local food, markets, and culture. The foreigner can be seen visiting different places in the city and enjoying every moment of it. "Travel influencers really be copy-pasting the same India itinerary while Muzaffarpur out here with the real cheddar vibes," the caption of the video read.

Klor praised the food, culture and natural beauty of the city and called it "absolute peak". He said Muzaffarpur has some of the "sweetest" people you'll ever find.

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"I bet Muzaffarpur, Bihar, was not on your travel list or your 2026 bingo card," he can be heard saying in the video.

"Muzaffarpur is peace, and you don't even have to hitchhike in Muzaffarpur. Homies just give you a ride cuz they're chill like that." "Muzaffarpur is golden."

He also visited temples and sought blessings. He witnessed a wedding ceremony and said, "Look how beautiful Bihari weddings are. It's just a spectacle."

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Watch the video here:

Social media reaction

The post gained massive traction with over 505,000 views and nearly 31,000 likes. Users took to the comment section to praise him for exploring the city. "A foreigner promoting Muzaffarpur. Nah this wasn't on my bingo list," one user wrote in the comment section.

"This guy is exploring and experiencing real India," a second user added.

"Proud to see an American vlogger exploring my hometown #Muzaffarpur. Hope you enjoyed our city and culture. Thanks a lot!" a third user noted.