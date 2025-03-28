Watch: Foreign Travel Vlogger Reveals Why She Loves Delhi, Shares Must-Visit Recommendations

A foreign travel vlogger recently took to Instagram to share her admiration for Delhi, urging people to "stop listening to people who hate" the national capital and instead explore the city for what it truly offers. The vlogger who goes by 'Bella & Her Backpack' on Instagram shared a video showing the vibrant and diverse experiences Delhi has to offer. From historical landmarks to vibrant markets, she recommended several exploring areas, including Hauz Khas, Chandni Chowk, Sarojini Nagar, and Safdarjung Enclave.

"i LOVE delhi and i think you should spend a solid amount of time there," the vlogger captioned the video showing Delhi's diversity beyond its stereotypical depictions.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 769,000 views and nearly 50,000 likes. In the comments section, several users praised her for not focusing solely on the city's problems.

"Glad she saw the real Delhi - from food to culture, we have it all." wrote one user. "Most tourists just visit the wrong places and then complain," remarked another.

"People need to stop treating Delhi like a survival challenge. It's a beautiful city!" commented a third user. "Loved the "let's not do the slum tour" and glamourise/romanticise that. Thank you for being respectful," wrote another.

Also Read | Techie Who Spent 4 Years Idolising Elon Musk Shares "Brutal Reality" Of His Obsession. See Post

"I am living in Delhi and I am super happy to see you enjoying your time here," one user said. "As a Delhi girl, this is THE PERFECT itinerary," added another.

Some users shared their own experiences in the city. "I have hosted many foreign friends here, and they all loved Delhi," one user said. "Not surprised! If you know where to go, Delhi is magical," said one Instagram user.

Several users also pointed how media narratives often paint the city in a bad light. "Delhi is a mix of everything - chaos, beauty, history, and fun!" one user wrote. "The negativity is exaggerated. This video is refreshing!" said another.