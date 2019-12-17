Watch: Excited Dog Brings Chaos To Cycling Competition

Cyclists were surprised to find an unexpected competitor enter the Druivencross cyclocross race in Belgium on Sunday. Along with cold and mud, Cycling Weekly reports that they also had to contend with an excited dog. A video that is being widely shared online shows the dog, who reportedly escaped his owner, enthusiastically running after cyclists during the race.

According to RT News, the video shows the canine first following Tom Pidcock and Quinten Hermans. After becoming distracted, he soon shifts his attention to Mathieu Van Der Poel's bike. The dog is seen chasing different cyclists in the video, running at top speed to keep up with them.

Many people, including officials, tried and failed to catch the quick pup. The incident also prompted a debate on social media about whether dogs should be allowed at races or not.

The runaway dog did not cause any harm, although he did prompt one rider to dismount and unclip his shoes from his pedals.

He reportedly ran alongside Druivencross riders for a few hundred meters, and was ultimately disqualified from the race. Mr Van Der Poel, 24, crossed the finish line in first place.