Watch: Elephant Herd Gently Directed Away From Indian Village By Forest Officers

Elephants are one of the most social and intelligent animals, relying on their matriarchal leaders and their ancient knowledge of migration routes to survive. However, as human habitats expand, these traditional paths often cross into populated areas, leading to increased human-elephant conflict. Now, a video is being widely circulated on social media, highlighting how such confrontations can be gently resolved.

Shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, the video shows an elephant herd gathering in a tea garden in the evening, with the intent to move forward. However, as soon as the herd was caught on camera, the control room alerted the forest officials, who arrived on the spot.

"At 9:20 the camera sees an elephant herd gathering in a tea garden and will move towards the village. Control room sees the activity. Message is sent to nearby team. Team reaches there immediately and guide the elephants back to forest," Kaswan captioned the accompanying video.

The video shows six forest officials arriving at the tea garden in a mini truck to successfully guide the elephants to safety. According to Kaswan, such occurrences are frequent, and teams maintain constant surveillance to prevent any accidents.

"Many such incidents are checked every night by our vigil teams. Some gets captured in a nice way. Like this one," he wrote.

'Quick And Effective Response'

As the video gained traction, social media users lauded Kaswan and his team for taking prompt action and ensuring that both humans and elephants remained safe.

"Thank you to your team for doing the duty!! We appreciate it," said one user, while another added: "Good work team! Happy that no villager/gentle giant/team member was injured. Wishing all animal-human conflicts were this simple."

A third commented: "That's such a quick and effective response by forest officials to save both villagers and the elephants from getting hurt. Dear sir I'm a big follower of your work and really appreciate your efforts regarding saving nature and wildlife."

A fourth said: "AI recognition integration shall further speed up the response while also ensuring alerts through multiple channels, removing almost all possibilities of mishaps."