Watch: Elephant Chases And Attacks Man In Assam

A wild elephant chased and pinned down a man in Assam.

In a terrifying video, a wild elephant is seen chasing and attacking a man in Assam as he attempts to escape. The incident occurred in the Tamarhat region of Assam's Dhubri district on December 18 and was captured on camera. A clip shared on social media by news agency ANI features the wild elephant charging towards the man who is running for his life. However, the elephant takes no time to catch up to the 30-year-old and ploughs him onto the ground with its tusks.

Onlookers, who captured the incident on camera, can also be heard screaming in panic. Soon enough, the camera moves out of focus amidst the chaos. At the end of the video, the elephant can be seen dragging the man across the large open field.

The 14-second clip of the horrifying incident was shared by the news agency ANI, with details about the same. A note attached to the video said, “A 30-year-old man was chased and attacked by a wild elephant at a village in Tamarhat area of Dhubri district of Assam on December 18."

The tweet added, “According to the forest officers, the severely injured victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the wild elephant was driven into the woods. "

"The man was admitted to a hospital for treatment and the elephant was chased towards jungle area," a forest officer said pic.twitter.com/YsRvZAUe1h — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

The video has racked up nearly 24,000 views and a ton of horrified comments.

Earlier this month, a similar case of elephant attack was reported in another north-eastern state, Meghalaya. Two persons were killed and another victim was left seriously injured when a rogue elephant attacked them on separate occasions in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district. As per officials, the elephant that went rogue was presumed to have been separated from its herd, which had been moving along the state's boundary with Assam.