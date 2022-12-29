Watch: Elderly Woman Delights Internet With Her Dance On Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Users heaped praises on her and showered love on her energetic dance

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's songs from the upcoming movie 'Pathaan' have been garnering a lot of media attention ever since they were released. However, fans of the two actors, unperturbed by the controversies are immensely enjoying the songs. Both the songs--'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'--have created a lot of buzz on social media and the internet is splashed with clips of people making viral Instagram reels on them.

Now, an elderly woman enthusiastically grooving to the song has gone viral, delighting social media users. Proving yet again that 'age is only a number', the woman was seen dancing to the song gracefully and imitating King Khan's cool moves.

The clip was posted on the Instagram account 'saj.khan.2310' on December 27. "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" reads the video caption.

Watch the video here:

The dance is filmed on the snowy white empty streets of Manchester. In the video, the woman can be seen donning a shawl, long coat, and a salwar suit, as she nails the hook steps of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. Her child-like excitement and adorable smile, have left users in awe.

Since being posted, the video has been viewed by more than 4,00,000 people and has received around 27,000 likes.

Users heaped praises on her and showered love on her energetic dance. One user said, ''Omg!! I want to be like this at 60! What a vibe aunty has." Another commented, ''Gajab choreography. Stunning dance moves.'' A third wrote, '' Amazing. Hunar ki koi umar nahi hoti (Talent needs no age).''

A few days back, a Japanese-Indian influencer won hearts after she recreated Deepika Padukone's sultry moves from the song 'Besharam Rang'.

Featured Video Of The Day 8 Killed In Stampede During Chandrababu Naidu's Andhra Roadshow