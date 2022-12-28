Watch: Japanese Influencer Recreates 'Besharam Rang' Dance Moves, Singer Shilpa Rao Reacts

Ms. Japan describes herself as a video creator and has 183K followers on Instagram

Ever since its release, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song 'Besharam Rang' from the upcoming movie 'Pathaan' has been the talk of the town. Several social media users and even celebrities have shared videos recreating the peppy song in their own style, while some were seen imitating Deepika Padukone's sultry moves. Now, a Japanese-Indian influencer was seen grooving to the song, and the internet loves it.

In the video, Mayo Japan can be seen sporting a red dress with black leggings as she grooves to the song in an outdoor location. She tries her best to imitate the dance moves and nails the hook step. Meanwhile, her friend and fellow influencer Kaketaku also does an impressive job imitating Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, ''Besharam Rang from Japan. Tried to dance sexy like @deepikapadukone but of course, I couldn't match her. At least I tried. Special thanks to @kaketaku85 for playing @iamsrk as well as for shooting and editing.''

Watch the video here:

Users heaped praises on her and showered love on her post. Shilpa Rao, who is the singer of this song, also reacted to the video and wrote, ''Loved your dance.''

Another user commented, ''Very elegant presentation. At least foreigners have better dressing sense than so-called youth role model of India.'' A third said, ''You dance better than Bollywood.'' A fourth wrote, '' She danced very better than Deepika. She did very beautifully and nailed it.'' A fifth said, '' Mayo ji, your expression is outstanding. Looking very sweet. Looking forward to see your next post. Always stay safe and take good care of yourself. Till then have a great time.''

On her Instagram account, Ms. Japan describes herself as a video creator and has 183K followers. Her bio states that she has a degree in the Hindi language. She also creates dance videos of iconic Bollywood songs and dialogues.



Featured Video Of The Day Shah Rukh Khan Attends Salman Khan's Birthday Bash, Actors Exchange Hugs