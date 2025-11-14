Watch: Elderly Musician Playing On Streets To Feed Stray Dogs In Kolkata

In the busy streets of Kolkata, a 73-year-old man is seen doing something very special. Subrata Das plays the keyboard and mouth organ every day, not to earn money for himself, but to feed stray dogs. His story was shared on Instagram by Aradhana Chatterjee, who said she was moved by his kindness. He has been caring for stray dogs for more than 35 years, spending his own money to make sure they get food.

Watch Video Here:

Chatterjee explained that Subrata Das spends around 500 rupees daily feeding these animals. He used to drive an auto-rickshaw for a living, but now, due to his age, that's no longer possible. So, he now plays music on the streets and uses whatever earnings he makes to help the dogs.

Subrata Das was estranged from his family. He learned music as a child, and today, that art helps him serve animals. Chatterjee explained that he is a living example of the power of kindness. He also said that even a small amount of help can help further his mission, and social media can help him reach more people.

Aradhana mentioned in her post, "Maybe nothing is impossible when you really want to do it. Subrata Das proves it!"

According to Aradhana, Subrata Das plays music every day from 8 am to 10:30 am in front of Lake Mall, Lake Market, and Rashbehari in Kolkata.

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly went viral online and many people praised his dedication and selfless effort.

One user commented, "Happy to contribute, please let us know how to do so."

Another user noted, "What a beautiful man."

"What an angel my god," added a third user.