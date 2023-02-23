Watch: Doorbell Camera Helps US Cops Find A Youngster Hiding In Trash Can

Since being shared, the video has collected over 4 million views.

A doorbell camera helped US police to find a youngster hiding in a garbage can. The security camera installed on the door of a house in the US helped police find the boy. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

The video shows a police officer named Soros looking around to find his subject. Moments later, a woman tries to talk to the officer and he requests her to check if her camera has picked up any motion. He said, "See if your camera picked any motion. We're looking for a subject in a red t-shirt."

Moments later, the woman hurriedly says, "He's in my trash can. He is in my dumpster in my garage."

The police officers rush to the garage.

Check out the video:

The officers can be seen pointing their guns at the can. Officer Soros asks the youngsters to come out of the trash can. He said, "Open that lid, now, I know you are in there." The police try to grab a hold of him, but he manages to escape and runs away. The security camera captured the run and chase. Soon, he was caught by the police.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Jaz. The caption of the video reads, "Ring camera at it's best!"

Since being shared, the video has collected over 4 million views. A user commented, "THAT is the best security feature I've seen for a while.

Brilliant for compressing many hours into a few minutes if you're trying review what went on."

Another user commented, "I'm noting that he is walking away unharmed after not complying."

The third user commented, "He's lucky they didn't shoot & kill him as he fled & for resisting arrest. Or while he hid unseen & unknown if he was carrying a weapon."

"I was TOTALLY expecting a kid with a red shirt to go running past that rear camera in the last ten seconds of that video," the fourth user wrote.

