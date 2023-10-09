Ring Doorbell Company Is Offering $1 Million To Anyone Who Spots An Alien

Ring is also offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake.

Ring, the company known for its doorbell camera is offering a hefty cash prize for anyone who can capture a proof of alien life. The company has launched a 'Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrial' challenge this week with a grand prize of $1 million encouraging users to document "unaltered scientific evidence of a real extraterrestrial lifeform" with their Ring device.

In a press release, Ring said, "Sensors have been picking up signs of unidentified life forms in the Neighborhood Nebula, and we want you to investigate."

Ring further said, "There's a possibility that Extraterrestrial activity could be happening right outside your front door."

"Whether it's a video of an Extraterrestrial walking (or flying?) up your driveway and asking for directions or an unidentifiable lifeform exhibiting unusual and extraordinary behaviour in your backyard-submit your best footage!"

Ring owners can submit the footage until November 3, and it will be reviewed by a meteorologist and astrobiologist expert to prove its legitimacy.

The winner will get a $1 million prize paid out in $50,000 yearly instalments for two decades. That's not all, the company is also offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake.

The homemade extraterrestrial will be judged on creativity, humour and the level of engagement.

"Alien costumes and accessories, homemade spacecraft, and Extraterrestrial-inspired communication with your Ring device are highly encouraged," the company wrote.

Notably, the contest is only for US residents who are over the age of 18 and own a Ring Camera.