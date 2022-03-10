What Happens When A Dog Wears Shoes? Watch This Hilarious Video To Find Out

Dogs like to run free. When they are tied to a pole or when they are on a leash, they tend to dislike it. But how do dogs behave when they put on shoes for the first time and are allowed to run. They must feel excited. Or maybe not. A new video has emerged on the internet that shows how a dog behaves when it has boots on. The video was shot inside a superstore in North Dakota in the US. Not just the dog, named Montana, but even her keeper was excited seeing her walking in shoes.

“Montana is a service dog traveling to North Dakota and we're trying on her shoes for the first time at PetSmart,” said the keeper.

The 9-second video, shared by ViralHog on YouTube, showed the dog to be a little confused with the tiny boots around her feet. We can also hear her keeper calling out to Montana.

The video has rakes in over 15,000 views, and many people have left some hilarious comments.

“That's me without shoes on a cold floor,” said a user, named Hasse K.

“That is so funny. When my grandma put shoes on her dog, the dog did the same thing,” said Ella Baby, another user.

A third user appeared to be more empathetic to the dog than the rest.

“You laugh now. If Montana figures out how to use super glue, that will be epic. You with every household item attached to your whole body,” said the person with the username ‘See Barnes'.

One user said their dog, too, behaved the same way whenever it tried to walk in shoes. “My dog too. Was a good laugh,” wrote the user, Trudy Castro.

However, there were users who didn't see anything funny about it.

“Dog is like, this is so humiliating,” said Debbie Scott.

Another user by the name Shaul Dawg wrote, “Animal abuse. You and anyone else that laughs should be ashamed of themselves. Just horrible.”

Vilai Phonthana, another user, said, “Poor baby.”