Watch: Dog Plays It Cool When Owner Catches It Staring At His Food

Social media is full of videos that perfectly capture the cute antics of animals. This time it's an old video of a dog staring at his owner's food while he eats dinner. The hilarious video has gained millions of views in just over a week.

Posted by a Twitter user B&S, the video shows a man eating his dinner on a couch while his dog lounges on the other side of the sofa. As the man takes a bite, the dog stares at the tasty meal. As the man turns his head in the dog's direction, the pooch immediately looks away and tries to play it cool.

This continued for quite some time and the dog pretends as if he was never looking in the first place.

The caption of the video read, "Told you I am not at all interested in all that food."

Watch the hilarious video here:

Told you I am not at all interested in all that food. pic.twitter.com/yfMVLF0jit — B&S (@____B_S____) October 25, 2022

The video has amassed more than 6 million views with 2,6,400 likes and several comments. Social media users absolutely loved the video. A user wrote, "Thanks for a laugh. I needed that!" Another user commented, "This is adorable, but yet a little bit mean but then again, he probably knows he's gonna get some at the end."

"My pup does that too. Acts all nonchalant when we have food. She lays right next to whoever has the food and looks away, meanwhile her ears are trained straight at the food. So subtle," the third commented.

"I love this, I've seen it before and still think it's funny as hell," the fourth expressed.

Dog videos are often shared on social media. Needless to say, dogs are wonderful companions and a constant source of fun and amusement.

