Watch: Punjab Petrol Pump's Creative Strategy To Attract Customers Has An AP Dhillon Twist

Singer AP Dhillon needs no introduction as his popularity has skyrocketed in recent times. The singer has built a loyal fan base through his catchy and groovy Punjabi songs which now dominate every party, celebration and even Instagram reels. His songs have topped the charts not only in India but also in Canada and the UK. Cashing in on his popularity, an LED display board at a petrol pump was seen displaying the lyrics of one of his songs, to attract customers.

An Instagram user called WakeUpSingh shared the video and informed that the clip was captured at Bharat Petro Point in Jalandhar, Punjab. The text insert on the video reads, ''POV: Indian petrol stations are on a different level of marketing.'' The post also featured other pictures of the location.

The clip opens to show an LED display board flashing lyrics from AP Dhillon's popular song called 'Excuses' but with a twist. ''Kehndi hundi si, tank full karade,'' reads the message on the display board.

Instagram users were amused by the video and couldn't keep calm. Many others praised the marketing strategy deployed by the petrol pump. Others filled the comment section with laugh and heart emojis.

Last year, the song 'Excuses' sparked a trend called 'Kehndi Hundi Si' online. The phrase roughly translates to "she used to say." Several brands also hopped on to the trend and churned out some hilarious memes on their social media handles. Zomato, Mother Dairy, Dunzo, IndiGo, and Swiggy were some of the brands that participated in the trend.

