Watch: Delivery Driver Nearly Hit By Lightning, Shocking Miss Caught On Camera

A delivery executive in the US had a lucky reprieve after lightning struck just millimetres away from him during one of the routine deliveries. The hair-raising incident was caught on the doorbell camera and has since gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the delivery man can be seen walking up to the front door of a home in Wayne, New Jersey holding a brown bag with food inside. The man, identified as Jovanni Behun, rings the doorbell and stands on the front porch, waiting for someone to answer. However, just a few seconds later, a bolt of lightning struck right beside him with a loud crack.

Mr Behun screamed and crouched, as a loud clap of thunder followed the lightning. A few moments later, someone comes to the door as the man is still visibly shaken from the near-death encounter.

"I thought that was going to hit me," the man said to the person as he handed over the food. The video then showed him running back to his car after the handoff, unscathed.

Quizzed about the narrow escape, Mr Behun said he hoped for the best after the lightning, adding that he was lucky to be alive.

"I did shout. It was a loud noise. At first, I didn't really know what the noise was," Mr Behun told ABC 7 New York.

"I kind of just moved and just kind of hope for the best. And I ended up being the lucky person who is able to see another day," he added.

Home security video caught the moment lightning struck just feet away from a delivery driver in Wayne, New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/vbjNdMIroo — AccuWeather (@accuweather) July 17, 2025

'Hope he bought a...'

As the video went viral, social media users were astonished at Mr Behun's luck, whilst others shared their experience of getting nearly electrocuted by the lightning strikes.

"Nah you gotta let the kid keep the food and give him a huge tip after that one," said one user, while another added: "Wow, hope he bought a lottery ticket after this miracle."

A third commented: "I had that happen last week. If you hear a zapping sound, absolutely do not move. It lasts for a few seconds.

A fourth said: "It looks like it struck the flagpole. I am surprised it did not damage it."