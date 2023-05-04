Watch: Delhi Police Officer Sings 'Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai', Internet Reacts

His post has amassed over 62,000 views and 8,000 likes.

Officers of the Delhi Police are well recognised for their dedication to duty and capacity to uphold peace and order in the nation's capital. One of the skilled police officers is using his singing talent to win over social media users and music lovers who can't get enough of his voice.

With millions of views on his singing videos, which he typically posts on his Instagram account, Delhi Police officer Rajat Rathor has become a social media sensation. Recently, he took to the platform to post a video of himself singing Kishore Kumar's superhit song 'Pyar Deewana Hota Hai' from the movie 'Kati Patang' starring Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh.

In the now-viral clip, the cop can be seen performing the song at a function along with two other policemen who assist him with their musical instruments. Mr Rathor beautifully croons the lyrics of the emotional song while playing the guitar on the stage. "POV: Retro songs hit you hard" reads the text on the video.

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 62,000 views and 8,000 likes. "Pyaar Deewana hota hai," he wrote in the caption along with a pink flower emoji.

"This is so peaceful!" said a user.

"Touching," added a person.

A third person added, "Your voice is gateway to the heart."

"Sir your voice is so amazing, you are a great artist, I am a biggest fan of yours," commented a user.

"I love your voice," added a person.

Many people also left heart emojis in the comments section.