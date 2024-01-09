2 Delhi Police Officers Killed In Horrific Accident Due To Fog In Sonipat

Initial investigation suggests their car collided with a parked truck, which they couldn't see due to fog

Two Delhi Police officers died after their car collided with a truck near the Kundali border in Haryana's Sonipat district, officials said today.

The accident occurred around 11:30 pm on Monday, they said.

The victims have been identified as Inspector Dinesh Beniwal - posted in the Special Staff of the Northwest district - and ATO Inspector Ranveer, posted at Adarsh Nagar police station. They were returning to their Sonipat homes in a personal car, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, a senior Haryana Police officer said.

Initial investigations suggest that their car collided with the parked truck, which they could not see due to fog, he added.

