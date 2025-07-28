<i>'Saiyaara'</i> Song Recreated In Kishore Kumar's Voice Using AI, Internet In Awe: "Too Good"

Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' has sparked a significant online frenzy, with fans going gaga over the movie's music and emotional scenes across social media platforms. The film's soulful soundtrack, featuring seven songs, has been a major driver of this buzz. Songs like Saiyaara, Barbaad, and Tum Ho Toh are being widely praised for their emotional resonance and contemporary appeal, inspiring fans to create reels and dance videos. Amid this, a video has gone viral, showcasing musicians RJ Kisna and Anshuman Sharma using AI to recreate the song 'Saiyaara' in the legendary voice of Kishore Kumar.

The video features clips from the classic movie 'Kaalia' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi. Mr Sharma shared the video on Instagram, captioning it, "If Saiyaara was a Kishore da song!"

Watch the video here:

The innovative rendition has garnered widespread praise, with many users admiring the seamless blend of technology and music. One user wrote, "It is so refreshing to listen to these melodies in a retro feel."

Another commented, "Kishore Da could sing any type of song, and you guys proved with your tremendous effort."

A third said, "Better than the original song." A fourth added, "This version I can hear forever."

Notably, the title track, Saiyaara, has become the first Bollywood song to break into Spotify's Global Top 50. Sung by indie artist Faheem Abdullah and written by Irshad Kamil, the track has become a Gen Z romance anthem and a global phenomenon.

Meanwhile, the film is also breaking its own records. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the romantic drama starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has opened to massive box office numbers. According to reports, the film earned Rs 21 crore on its opening day and crossed Rs 100 crore within the first four days. So far, the film has collected Rs 217.25 crore in India within just nine days of its release. The film's strong performance has surpassed industry expectations and is now eyeing the Rs 300 crore mark.