Man Insulted By Employer's Son Takes Revenge, Robs Him Off Rs 3.5 Crore

A cab driver decided to rob the transport company office he worked at after his "ego" was hurt when the son of the company's owner allegedly insulted him. He conspired with a truck driver, put together a team of 15 people, and carried out the robbery of Rs 3.5 crore in Delhi.

The Delhi police have arrested 12 people who were part of the robbery and have recovered Rs 1.15 crore from them till now.

The incident happened on July 11, when the office of Bikaner Assam Transport in Delhi's Kishan Ganj area received a payment of Rs 3.5 crore.

The cab driver, Upendra, was aware of all the movement of cash in the transport office. He included Kailash Chauhan, a truck driver at the same office in his robbery plan. Together, they formed a team of 15 people to carry out the crime, the police said.

On the night of July 11, around quarter to 10, 15 people entered the transport office with weapons, threatened people at gunpoint and looted money worth crores before fleeing in two cars.

The police traced a car used in the robbery with the help of CCTV and managed to track the accused. So far, 12 people have been arrested while three are on the run.

The criminals involved in the robbery hailed from across India - including Khajuraho and Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, Nainital in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi among other places.