Watch: Daughter Gifts Parents Life-Size Portrait, Their Reaction Melts Hearts

A daughter's relationship with her parents is one of the special ones. The father not only essays the role of a protector but is also the biggest cheerleader. The mother, on the other hand, becomes the closest friend a daughter can ask for. From sharing gossip to clothes, the bond is priceless and cannot be described in words. Recently, a video of a woman gifting her parents their life-size portrait went viral on social media. The internet is in awe of their reaction.

In the video, the woman is seen unboxing a huge rectangular structure which is wrapped in tape and cover. The woman tells her parents that she received the package as a present from someone. At one point, she even asks her father to help her to open it. Moments later, the duo is finally able to remove all the packaging. As soon as the father pulls out the cover, he is surprised to see the huge portrait. The mother joins them and has the most wholesome reaction to the colourful painting.

The video was shared by Sreelaxmi on Instagram. "For me god only exists in the form of my parents. A million thanks to @papervapors who helped me with the vision I had of gifting my parents a life like portrait. It is not anything like I expected, it is so much more," she wrote in the caption along with a red heart emoji.

Since being shared, the video has amassed 2.7 million views and 3.6 lakh likes.

Her father responded to the post and said, "U brilliantly executed a wonderful surprise gift my sweet. A all time memorable day in our 37 years of married life and my 63 years of beautiful life. Thank U so much."

"If i had done this then my dad would have kicked me out of home asking how much u have spent on this," said a user.

"Who else cried like me," commented a third person.

Another user said, "We need this types of people in our generation."

"There are very few child who get to see this smile and the feeling of their parents . This is true treasure," said a user.

