Video Of Father Trying To Understand Toddler's Babble Goes Viral

A father-daughter relationship is very special. It is full of love, fun and special requests by the daughters. A similar video of a father-daughter duo is going viral and the internet is loving it. In the cute video, a toddler is seen speaking incoherently and her father is trying to make a sense of it. Their adorable interaction will make you laugh out aloud and also make your Sundays so much better.

The video was jointly shared by Naira Mathur and Rahul Mathur on Instagram. The video begins with the girl making a resolute effort to explain something to her dad. Her father's response to her explanation is winning hearts online. He tries his best to understand his little girl but fails each time. At one point, he exclaims "maaf kardo merko (please spare me)" He then asks her "what is your pareshani (problem)," in a playful manner. After multiple failed attempts to understand the little one's gibberish, he gives her a tight hug.

"Can someone translate this?" reads the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has amassed six million views and five lakh likes on the social media platform.

"Papa is like -Subtitle kidhar h (Papa is asking where the subtitle is)" said a user.

A second person commented, "Google also failed to translate."

"Students during viva who haven't studied the whole year," said a third person.

"I see this video atleast 5 times a day , sometimes 5 times in a row... .. can make anyone forget any sorrow," commented another perosn.

"That means ..you don't need to understand it, whatever I speak it's right, just listen ,you are wrong..." added a fourth person.

Another user said, "She will become a good teacher in future......achi daat laga sakti Hai (she can scold really well)."



