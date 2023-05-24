Watch: Czech Man Holds Plank Position For Over 9 Hours, Breaks World Record

Josef Salek tested the limits of his stamina.

Attempting the mental and physical challenge of maintaining the abdominal plank, a man from the Czech Republic broke a world record.

Czech athlete Josef Salek, aka Joska, pushed through the pain to establish a new world record for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (male) with a staggering 9 hours, 38 minutes, and 47 seconds, according to the Guinness World Records.

He broke the Guinness World Record set in 2022 by Australian Daniel Scali, who held his plank for 9 hours, 30 minutes, and 1 second.

Josef, a therapist, lecturer, and personal development coach who is better known as Joska, took on the mammoth challenge at the AVATAR festival at the Park Hotel in Pilsen, Czech Republic, on May 20.



Joska's story is an inspirational one, with him completely overhauling his philosophy on life.

"Five years ago, I was 15 kilos (33 lb) overweight. I used to be fond of alcohol and cigarettes. But a certain life-changing moment brought me to this transformation, so the thing I want to give to the world is that no matter your age, you can just make changes to feel happier, more vital, and healthier," he told Guinness World Records.

"It is, in fact, the very message I wanted to spread by breaking the record."

"I am a happy person today. I am grateful for what I experienced and managed, because today it can inspire many to see that it is possible to overcome any unpleasant circumstance and push the physical and mental boundaries beyond the horizons of our imagination."

To oversee Joska's record attempt, Guinness World Records adjudicator Jack Brockbank was there.