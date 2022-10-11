Watch: Curious Dog's Reactions To Harmonium's Sound Will Make Your Day

More than nine lakh people have watched this video since it was posted a few days ago.

One of the things that makes dogs so appealing is their childlike curiosity. Although dogs are highly suited to the environments in which their owners live, in those similar circumstances, they periodically learn something new, and when they do, they react wonderfully and get captivated.A video of a harmonium-playing owner and his golden retriever that is going viral exemplifies the curious nature of dogs.

A dog is seen watching his master play the harmonium in an Instagram video. In the brief video, when the man begins to play the instrument, the dog jumps off the sofa and stands staring at the instrument in confusion. The video shows the man smiling at his retriever's response.

Instagram @cooper_d_golden_retriver shared the video with a caption that reads, "Cooper's curiosity for the harmonium's sound."

Additionally, the video has close to 75,000 likes and numerous comments.

One person wrote, "I love the look on his face so cute n adorable" Another person added, "Dogs (animals and plants in general too) love music! My dog loves listening to Tabla and gets restless if we don't have Tabla-riyaaz at a fixed time each day!. Looking at his curiosity one dog lover commented, "So curious! What the heck is this thing?!"

The same Instagram page has shared several videos and images of that dog, and all of them get good traction.