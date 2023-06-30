Watch: Cow Was In The Grip Of Lioness. This Is What The Farmer Did

The lioness' jaws were on the cow's neck.

A video showing a farmer saving his cow from a lioness attack in Gujarat has been gaining traction on social media. It was posted on Twitter by Vivek Kotadiya, corporator of Keshod in Gujarat's Junagadh. His tweet said that the incident took place in the Gir Somnath district when the lioness pounced on the cow. The farmer is seen walking up to his cow and attempting to chase away the lioness. The clip was recorded by a passenger who was passing by.

The farmer was successful in saving his cow and scaring away the lioness.

As the video starts, the cow is seen in the clutches of the lioness. The big cat's jaws are on its neck.

The cow is seen desperately trying to get rid of the lioness' grip but its efforts remains futile. Both the animals also move towards the side of the road during the struggle.

The farmer, who owns the cow, is seen walking towards the animals with his hand raised in an attempt to scare away the lioness.

Seeing the big cat refusing to leave the cow, the man then picks up a brick from the side of the road and rapidly moves towards the cow.

By this time, the animals have moved to the side of the road and continuous sounds from the farmer makes the lioness to lose its grip.

With the farmer walking towards it, the lioness runs away from the spot.

