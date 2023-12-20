Watch: Couple's Heaven-Themed Engagement Ceremony With 'Flying Angels' Slammed Online

The video accumulated more than 2 million views and over 35,000 likes.

Indian weddings are elaborate affairs that involve a lot of rituals and themes and are incomplete without song and dance. Social media is filled with such videos of people dancing at weddings, pre-wedding ceremonies and elaborate spectacles featuring diverse elements. Now, one such video of a couple who hosted a "heaven-themed" engagement ceremony complete with "flying angels" has gone viral on social media and garnered mixed reactions from users. The clip was shared on Instagram by user Nikita Chaturvedi.

The now-viral video showed women adorned in white suspended above the hall, symbolising "flying angels". The women were also holding trays with rings for the couple as they descended slowly from above. "Comment "I'll only get married if" and let the autocorrect complete your statement," Ms Chaturvedi wrote in the caption of the post.

Another video shared by Ms Chaturvedi featured the couple walking down the aisle towards the decked-up stage as well.

The clip was shared a month back and since then it has accumulated more than 2 million views and over 35,000 likes. In the comments section, while some users called the stunt "inhuman" and "cruel", others called it "dangerous".

"This shit is so cruel.. I mean those are human beings," wrote one user. "This is inhuman. Just to show off, treating a human as a show piece!" said another.

"Apart from the caption. This looks so painful. Those poor girls are suspended in air for hours for some rich people. This is the most disgusting trend," expressed a third user. "STOP using humans as props. I understand that no work is big or small, but everyone deserves the basic human dignity and respect," added another.

However, in the comment section, the user issued a clarification. She mentioned that the women were trained professionals and they were safe. "Hello everyone! I understand the confusion. I'd suggest you to head to my profile and watch the pinned reel to see why the angels were hanging. Apart from that, the girls are safe and have performed such stunts numerous times. They are professional dancers and are trained for such stunts. Their safety cables are checked multiple times. Anyway thank you so much for being concerned and being sensitive," she wrote.