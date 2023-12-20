World's Shortest Woman Jyoti Amge Celebrates Her 30th Birthday

Jyoti Amge with her birthday cake in Nagpur.

Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest woman, recently celebrated her 30th birthday. According to Guinness World Records (GWR), Ms Amghe stands only 62.8 centimetres tall and was born on December 6, 1993. She said the best birthday gift she's received was a "surprise" on her 18th birthday, when a GWR team visited her home to officially confirm her as the world's shortest woman. Her official website says Ms Amge participate in the fourth season of "American Horror Story: Freak Show" in August 2014.

Talking about her birthday celebrations, Ms Amghe, who is from Nagpur, revealed she was once given a life-size birthday cake: "A big birthday cake of my height was gifted to me surprisingly by my American friends," she told GWR.

Ms Amge has travelled to many different countries since being awarded her world record.

In 2012, she met the world's shortest man ever, Chandra Bahadur Dangi, in London. At a height of 54.6 cm (21.5 in), Mr Dangi was the first adult person shorter than Ms Amge that she'd ever encountered. Mr Dangi died in 2015.

"When I met the shortest man in the world and got to know him, I felt very happy. I felt more included and more satisfied that there is somebody like me too," she told GWR while speaking about her experience.

In 2018, Ms Amge went to Egypt and met the world's tallest man, Sultan Kosen (from Turkey). At a height of 251 cm (8 ft 2.8 in), Mr Kosen is four times taller than Ms Amge.

The two were invited to Egypt by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board to help boost tourism in the country.