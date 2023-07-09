Watch: Couple Recreates 'Tum Se Hi' Song In Heavy Rain, Internet Reacts

The video has amassed mix reactions from social media users.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor-starrer 'Jab We Met' is one of the most popular romantic films in the last two decades. While Kareena Kapoor's character Geet became very popular and had a huge impact on the young generation, many people loved Shahid Kapoor's looks and performance in the Imtiaz Ali hit. Recently, a video of a couple recreating the romantic song "Tum Se Hi" went viral on social media and the internet cannot get enough of their cuteness.

An internet user, Anu, took to Twitter to share a video of the same. In the now-viral video, the couple can be seen dancing on the side of the road while it is raining heavily. Both the man and the woman have wide smiles on their faces as they match steps to the original song as vehicles pass behind them. However, the two seem to have a lot of fun recreating and enjoying the song. Many people also notice and smile at the two as they dance their hearts out.

"This Or Nothing, Najar na lge," reads the caption of the post. Since being shared, the 31-second clip has amassed over two lakh views and three thousand likes.

This Or Nothing 😭😭❤️

Najar na lge 🧿 pic.twitter.com/OkG6S5dEjG — Anu. (@theLostFirsbee) July 7, 2023

"So cuteee I'm crying," said a user.

"I hope they walk into their forever like this," added another person.

A third person remarked, "Everything is fine until a police officer arrests you for public nuisance.

"Manifesting a relationship like this since forever," added another user.

"Footpaths are the dance floors in India," said another user.

"If I do this.. I would be down with fever the very next day.." added a user.

However, many people commented that such videos are only made to get likes and reactions on social media.

"Who is recording this? From the next time you want to do something romantic, try not having a camera around Don't do everything for reach," said a user.

Another person stated, "The fact that these people are doing all this in front of the camera makes it less romantic and more about getting tractions on social media."