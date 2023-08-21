Watch: Cat Sets Guinness World Record With Jump-Roping Feat

Kit Kat learned to skip and do his other tricks with the help of plenty of treats

A 13-year-old cat named Kit Kat, from Missouri, has achieved an incredible milestone by securing a spot in Guinness World Record. The cat showed off its jump-roping skills and set the record by skipping nine times in 1 minute.

Kit Kat set the record for most skips by a cat in one minute with the help of its owner Trisha Seifried.

"The feline had been training for this moment his whole life," Guinness World Records said.

"By 6 months old Kit Kat was jumping rope in front of huge crowds of people at the farm, helping to bust myths that cats can't be trained," Ms Seifried told GWR.

Ms Seifried who runs an animal talent agency found Kit Kat and his siblings in a barn with their mother. Ms Seifried has been working as a professional animal trainer for years.

Jumping ropes is not just the only talent Kit Kat has, the feline can do around 20 tricks, including giving high fives, waving, spinning, meowing on command, going to a mark and touching with his paw, GWS said.

Ms Seifried said, "Jumping rope is definitely his most impressive trick, however, because of his age we do keep his jumping to a minimum. I would say his favourite trick now is high five, he loves high-fiving all his fans at events!"

Kit Kat learned to skip and do his other tricks with the help of plenty of treats and positive reinforcement. It was just six weeks before he was confidently jumping rope.

"He loves to learn, when treats are involved he puts his whole heart into it," Ms Seifried said. "He will spin around with excitement and try to offer all of the things he knows!"

She added: "Kit Kat LOVES performing his tricks! He has been performing since he was a tiny kitten and you can tell how excited he is to get out on the floor to show off his stuff.



