Watch: Cat Hides With A Herd Of Capybaras During Rain, Internet Says 'Imposter'

Picture shows a cat hiding beneath the wall among the herd of capybaras.

When monsoon season brings incessant rain, stray animals have a hard time finding a place to hide. They may conceal themselves behind trees or in sheds. During a heavy rain, a few capybaras are seen sheltering under a shed in a video that has become popular on social media. The fact that a cat can be seen lurking beneath the shed with the capybaras is a peculiar sight that is drawing viewers' attention.

The video has been posted by a Twitter user named Buitengebieden on Saturday with caption, "Imposter."

The adorable capybaras can be seen sitting significantly closer to one another under the shed at the beginning of the 16-second clip. A little brown cat sheltering behind a wall can be observed among the herd of those animals with closed eyes. Its facial expression clearly shows that it wanted to find a hiding spot but also didn't want to get recognised.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 1.8 million views and more than 73,000 likes and still counting. Twitter users loved the way of hiding and posted lovely reactions in the comment area.

One user wrote, "Got best and driest seat in the house."

"They don't seem to mind the occasional well-behaved immigrant," commented another user.

Capybaras are members of one of the world's largest rodent species. In many parts of South America, capybaras - also known as giant guinea pigs - can be found in small herds on grasslands, in tropical forests, and on wetlands. They spend a lot of time in the water. They have a maximum length of 1.5 metres.

Their scientific name translates to "water pig," and their bodies have been uniquely evolved for swimming, with webbed feet and their eyes, ears, and nose on top of their heads so they can stay submerged with very little of their body exposed, allowing them to evade detection by predators.



