Watch: Canadian Politician Reads AI Prompt During His Speech, Receives Flak Online

A Canadian politician is receiving widespread flak online after he read out a response generated by an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot during his speech. Bill Oliver, a member of the Progressive Conservative Party, was delivering the speech in the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick when he made the gaffe, which has since gone viral on social media platforms.

The clip begins with Oliver, ironically, explaining the importance of public trust in the advocate's office. He said, "Public confidence in the office of an advocate matters," before continuing with lines that appeared to be an AI-generated response.

"Here's a more natural, flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points," said Oliver.

As per the AI text, it appears that Oliver or his assistant may have fed a series of bullet points into the chatbot and asked it to manufacture a legislative speech. However, the veteran politician, without doing his homework, ended up delivering the entire conversation thread with AI as his speech.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | Foreigner Gets Free Malaria, Dengue Checkup In Surat Government Hospital, Says Would Have Waited Months In Germany

'These People Make Laws'

The clip sparked widespread criticism online as social media users argued that using AI was not the real problem. The ral issue was Oliver's failure to read his own speech beforehand, which exposed how disconnected and indifferent politicians have become toward the public.

"Half of these politicians are already running on autopilot. Might as well let the AI just run the government," said one user while another added: "So, he asked someone to prepare his speech. That someone didn't delete the prompt and the politician did not read “his” words beforehand. And this dude makes laws for you. Amazing."

A third commented: "The real problem isn't that he used AI. It's that he didn't even read his own speech before standing up in the legislature and delivering the stage directions out loud. That's not a tech fail; that's an idiot who needs to retire and his constituents are the only ones hurt."

A fourth said: "If politicians are using AI to generate their speeches, I have a real problem with that. Anybody off the street could be a politician as long as they've got AI. What's the point of even having them in there?"