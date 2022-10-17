Watch: Bureaucrat Tweets Video Of Amitabh Bachchan Sharing Life Lessons, Internet Reacts

The video garnered more than 113,000 views and over 4,500 likes.

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan, who often shares motivational posts on Twitter for his 491.3k followers, recently tweeted a video of actor Amitabh Bachchan sharing "life lessons" he learnt from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

"Life lesson," Mr Sharan captioned the post, which accumulated more than 113,000 views and over 4,500 likes in just a few hours. In the video, Mr Bachchan quoted two lessons he learned from his father.

Watch the video below:

"Mann ka ho to achcha, na ho to zyada acchha (If things happen according to your wish, that's good. But if they don't, that's even better)," Amitabh Bachchan said in the clip. He, however, added he could never understand this lesson and always asked his father for an explanation. His father then explained that if things are not according to one's wish, they are happening according to the wish of some divine force and are for one's betterment.

The second lesson that Mr Bachchan learnt from his father was that life is a struggle and struggles will continue as long as there is life.

"I think if we accept this factor that your life is never going to be easy, something or the other is going to happen, so rather than sit in some kind of despondence on that, be aware that tomorrow is another challenge, another day which could turn out to be profitable - which may not - but eventually there will be another day when you can start trying all over again," Mr Bachchan said in the clip.

The video left several internet users motivated. While one user wrote, "soo true, each and every word," another said, "Quite relevant n motivational. Above all, Life is a mystery."

A third commented, "true words." A fourth simply added, "amazing".

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan shared a valuable lesson. Last month, Mr Sharan also shared a video in which the actor narrated a motivational story on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He said that a man's greatness is determined by his profound thinking and understanding, not by his position, power, or age.