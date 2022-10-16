On Camera, UK Activists Spray Paint Over Aston Martin Showroom In London

Protesters are calling for the UK government to halt all new oil and gas licenses.

Days after throwing tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting, environmental protesters on Sunday spray-painted the front of a luxury car showroom in central London. The campaigners are calling for the UK government to halt all new oil and gas licenses and consent.

Videos posted on social media showed one of the demonstrators spraying orange paint over the Aston Martin showroom in Park Lane. Photos and footage from the scene also showed police officers trying to talk to those blocking the Park Lane road while a cordon was set up around the activists.

"We will not be intimidated by changes to the law, we will not be stopped by injunctions sought to silence non-violent people. These are irrelevant when set against mass starvation, slaughter, the loss of our rights, freedoms," Just Stop Oil protesters wrote on Twitter.

As per The Independent, 19-year-old Chloe Thomas, a pregnant mother who joined the protest, said, "How do I explain to my daughter in the years to come where the animals went, where the culture went, where the beauty went, why there are no bees and why I can't put food in her tummy?"

"You know it's bad, don't you? As citizens, as humans, as parents and children we have a responsibility and a right under British law to protect ourselves and those we love," she added.

Meanwhile, this came just days after Just Stop Oil demonstrators vandalised Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting in the National Gallery in central London. The two protesters, wearing T-shirts with the slogan "Just Stop oil", were arrested for criminal damage and aggravated trespass. On Saturday, they were released on bail.

As per the outlet, the campaign group has now said it will also be protesting outside Downing Street every day in October.