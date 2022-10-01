Watch: Bureaucrat Shares Motivational Story Narrated By Amitabh Bacchan, Internet Reacts

Mr. Bachhan contends that a man's greatness is determined by his profound thinking and understanding.

The bigger the experience, the greater the learning. Sometimes the simplest real-world stories may teach you important lessons about life. One such example of a simple story narrated by Hindi film superstar and the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Amitabh Bachchan, is doing the rounds on the internet. The story was narrated by Mr Bacchan during the KBC show.

Shared by IAS Officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter on Friday, the post's caption reads, "Who's bigger?"

The subject of Mr. Bacchan's story is how kindness and a huge heart are defined. He continues by narrating a tale about how, because number 9 was worth more, it chose to boss around number 8 because it was smaller. Up until it reached number 1, the same trait continued with different numbers.

Number zero went and sat in a corner after noticing this. Number 1 told Zero not to be afraid, "I'm not going to hit you," as it went and sat next to it. After that, 0 transformed to 10. Zero questioned number one, "Why did you make me bigger when everyone else was hitting their smallers?" Number 1 said, "Bigger is not the one who feels like being bigger; bigger is the one who makes others bigger."

Mr. Bachhan contends that a man's greatness is determined by his profound thinking and understanding, not by his position, power, or age.

