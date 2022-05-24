Watch: Boy Helps His Specially-Abled Friend Participate In School Games

A boy helps his specially abled friend to participate in school games.

Friends play a very important role in our lives whether we are in our childhood or at any stage of life. Friends are the most important support systems.

Buddy making sure his friend is included in on the fun. ????❤️????????‍???? pic.twitter.com/zgDv4nMNvP — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) May 22, 2022

A video going viral on social media shows a boy helping his specially-abled friend in school games. This video has been shared by “Fred Schultz” on Twitter.

It shows children playing in the school premises in the video. One youngster chooses to help his friend participate in a race by helping him in moving his wheelchair.

“Buddy making sure his friend is included in on the fun,” the tweets says.

The video has received over 64,000 likes and more than 1.9 million views so far.

“Ur school has done a marvelous job dear....may you spread the message, beyond d confines of school...Blessed are d parents and teachers who teach you,” a user wrote.

“My son uses a wheelchair. I can't even count the number of times other children did this kind of thing for him (on their own). Children are so pure and wonderful,” another user commented.