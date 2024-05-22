Watch: Border Force Jawan In Rajasthan Roasts Papad In Hot Sand Amid Soaring Temperatures

Bikaner is often one of the hottest cities in Rajasthan.

Amidst soaring temperatures across the nation, a video of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan roasting a papad on hot sand in Rajasthan's Bikaner has surfaced online. In the clip, the BSF personnel is seen taking the popular snack and placing it on the hot sand. He covers it with the sand and waits patiently for a few seconds for the papad to cook in the scorching 47 degrees Celsius temperature of the desert. He then removes the top layer of sand to unravel a fully cooked papad.

Sharing the clip on X (formerly Twitter), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Seeing this video from the deserts of Rajasthan fills me with immense respect and gratitude for our jawans who keep us safe in such extraordinary conditions".

Watch the video below:

Seeing this video from the deserts of Rajasthan fills me with immense respect and gratitude for our jawans who keep us safe in such extraordinary conditions.@BSF_Indiapic.twitter.com/kLfE52tuAa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) May 22, 2024

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already accumulated more than 21,000 views and has also surfaced on other social media platforms. In the comments section, users praised the unwavering commitment of soldiers who, despite facing adverse conditions, remain steadfast in their duty to safeguard the nation's borders.

"Army men always keep a country safe no matter the condition!" wrote one user. "SALUTE TO OUR BRAVEHEART HEROES: Even in this heatwave, our soldiers are performing their duty on the border," commented another.

"Only our soldiers are capable of tolerating all the extreme weathers smilingly and serving the country selflessly," expressed a third user. "Salute to our soldiers, staying in those climates just to keep us safe," said one user.

"Our soldiers are the unwavering guardians of our nation's freedom, standing tall like a mighty oak tree, shielding us from any storm that comes our way," commented one X user. "The western sector of Rajasthan from Ganganagar, bikaner, jaisalmer, barmer is one of hottest and toughest sector guarded by BSF. The weather and isolated terrain is too rough. The BSF is the sentinel guardian of Desert," added another.

Notably, Bikaner is often one of the hottest cities in Rajasthan. The temperature has risen beyond 46 degrees Celsius this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions to prevail over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh as it issued a 'red alert' for the states over the next five days. The Met Department said maximum daytime temperatures in several districts of these states may breach the 47 degrees Celsius mark.