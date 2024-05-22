'Foolish Act': Woman's Roadside Omelette Sparks Online Debate

A woman decided to make an omelette on road.

India is grappling with extreme heat, with April 2024 recording the hottest temperatures ever. Experts attribute this heatwave to climate change, with uneven warming affecting eastern and northeastern regions the most.

The scorching heat has caused health concerns like fatigue, dehydration, and heatstroke. However, amidst these worries, a recent video has emerged that blends humour and a stark reality.

The clip shows a woman attempting to cook an omelette on asphalt. Dressed in a red gown and covered in headwear, she squats by the roadside, cleaning a section with water and then drying it with her head covering. Simulating seasoning a pan, she pours oil and spreads it with her hands. She then cracks two eggs directly onto the hot asphalt and uses a ladle to spread them for cooking.

Watch the video here:

While the video doesn't show the final product, it has garnered significant online attention, exceeding 8 million views. However, the internet's reaction has been predominantly negative.

The video, accompanied by a caption condemning the quest for likes and shares, circulated widely on social media platforms.

"These actions put everyone at risk, including themselves and others, for a fleeting moment of online validation," commented a user.

Another user suggested that it would have been nicer if the woman had just made the omelette at home and given it to someone who doesn't have much to eat. They think it's better to be kind and helpful rather than try to get attention in strange ways.

"This is not at all safe for the drivers on the road, and a two-wheeler can have accidents at any moment. Stop this foolish act at once," commented a third user.