Watch: Blogger Mixes Chilli Flakes With Lip Gloss In Bizarre Beauty Hack, Internet Baffled

The video was shared by Jahanvi Singh on Instagram

When it comes to beauty and skincare hacks, the internet surely doesn't disappoint. The internet is overrun with information and some of the hacks promoted by beauty bloggers and influencers are actually useful. However, some are also downright bizarre and many of them cause more harm than good. One such video has gone viral, showing a beauty blogger preparing a chilli lip gloss. Yes, you read it right.

The video opens to show Jahanvi Singh taking out some lip gloss on a makeup palette. She then takes a small packet of chilli flakes, mixes it with lip gloss and applies it on her lips. After a while, she wipes it off her lips to show the results.

''Viral Chili lip gloss. Never again,'' the video caption reads, indicating that she immediately regretted her decision to try it, as her lips seem swollen.

Of course, the internet had a lot to say about this. While some were stumped and baffled by the bizarre beauty hack, others questioned the need to do this.

One user wrote, ''Please don't let this be a trend,'' while another wrote, ''I mean why anyone need this nonsense.. simply use a lip balm and it's done.'' A third said, ''What is wrong with the people? Anything for views.''

A fourth added, ''I actually love how you didn't waste the whole lip gloss by adding chilli flakes in the container but instead took a small amount of it on the palette.'' A fifth joked, ''Next time use Origano too.''