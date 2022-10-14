Watch: Beware Of This Spooky Pup Dressed Up In Ghoul's Costume For Halloween

Tofu, the Maltese dog is more cute than scary.

Halloween is on the horizon and it seems like this doggo is all set to celebrate with his costume ready. A video uploaded by Buitengebieden features Tofu, the Maltese dog. The clip shows the pup sitting in the middle of a pumpkin patch dressed in a ghostly costume- a white bedsheet with holes cut out for his nose and eyes.

Even the bedsheet can't hide the amount of cuteness spilling over in this adorable clip as Tofu sits calmly, not interested in scaring anyone.

The video was originally posted by Traveldogtofu on Instagram with the caption, "Happy spooky season don't be too scared By Tof the ghost." The short clip perfectly captures the spirit of Halloween.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted yesterday and it has accumulated over 1.7 million views and it has collected a ton of amused comments.

A user commented, "Oh my goodness!!! This made my whole day!" Another user wrote, "You are the cutest ghost!" The third user commented, "Happy spooktober tofu! Don't scare the ladies away!"

The fourth expressed, "the sweetest and most unforgettable ghost I've seen in a long time."

Another video of a pooch dressed as "Bat Dog" also went viral. The short clip shows a golden retriever wearing Batman's cape, cowl and boots and happily posing for the camera. The Internet loved the 'Bat Dog' twist and dropped lovely comments on social media platforms.

Halloween is celebrated widely in America and parts of Europe have its origins in ancient Celtic traditions. Over the decades, the festival has gained prominence not just as an important holiday in the West but has also made a special place for itself in pop culture across the world.