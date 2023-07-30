Watch: Bear Takes A Dip In A Backyard Swimming Pool To Beat The Heat In US

Severe heatwaves have gripped parts of the United States

A video of a black bear taking a dip in a backyard swimming pool to beat the heat is going viral on the internet. Burbank Police Department shared the video on its Instagram handle and the clip soon caught the attention of the netizens.

Severe heatwaves have gripped parts of the United States, with temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius. The video shows a grizzly who decided to take a break and go for an afternoon swim. The bear is seen splashing around to cool off.

The police department wrote, "This bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighbourhood before taking a dip to cool off."

Watch the video here:

Posted a day ago, the video has amassed over 25,000 views on Instagram with several comments.

Commenting on the video, a user joked, "Offer that man a beer or something what kind of manners they have on that house."

Another user wrote, "Too smart. After we put too much carbon in the atmosphere and change the wheater temperature, we should offer a pool to some bears, at least."

"This is an invasion of privacy. Leave that bear alone," the third user wrote.

"He's just cooling off in the heat, so be kind to him," the fourth user wrote.

"Poor thing it just wants to stay cool. Don't hurt it," the fifth user urged.

Featured Video Of The Day Ex-Army Chief's "China Aid" Hint Over Manipur Violence