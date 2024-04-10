Pet Parents Use Drone To Search For Missing Husky, Discover Him Playing With Bears

It's unknown if the husky eventually returned home or ventured off with its newfound companions.

A recent drone search for a missing husky in Kamchatka, Russia, took a surprising turn when the pet was found not alone, but playfully interacting with a group of wild brown bears.

The undated footage, now going viral on social media, shows the husky trailing the bears and even circling them excitedly. While one bear attempts to nudge the dog away when it gets too close, the overall interaction appears non-threatening.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has amassed more than 20 million views on Instagram and a range of hilarious comments.

A user joked, "Mama Bear to Papa Bear: I know we said Junior needed a friend, but this kid needs to go home."

Another user commented, "For me, it's the fact that a husky can even annoy bears. Humans don't stand a chance," another user wrote.

"That dog is going to have so many stories that his dog friends will never believe," the third user commented.

"These are Kamchatka Russian bears. Not grizzlies. Though they are in the same family of Brown Bear. Kamchatka Bears are much bigger than Grizzlies. That's why they look so plump to the North Americans. They are almost as big as the biggest of all bears: the Kodiak," the fourth user wrote.

"Mama bear was far too tired to argue with the cubs about getting a new family member. She's questioning her decision now," the fifth user wrote.

The outcome of the encounter remains unclear. It's unknown if the husky eventually returned home or ventured off with its newfound companions.