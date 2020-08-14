Watch: Bear Cub Peeks Into House Before Getting Dragged Away By Mom

A bear cub was filmed peeking into a house, startling the pet dog.

Early on Monday morning, Sumer Walser Williams and her husband were woken up by the sound of their pet dog barking wildly. The North Carolina couple were then surprised to learn the reason behind his agitation: a bear cub and his mother at their front door.

"We wanted him [the dog] to be quiet and just hushed him for a while. A few minutes later, we heard clanging outside our bedroom window that backs up to our front deck. Sure enough, when I cut the front deck lights on, there was a cub at the front door," Ms Williams said to WBTV.

As Ms Williams and her husband looked on, amazed, the bear cub stood upright on its hind legs and peeked into their home.

"We remember thinking, 'This is totally cool,'" Ms Williams said to The Dodo.

But not everyone was as delighted by the curious cub. Its mother soon appeared at the deck to drag him away by the ear. A video shared by Ms Williams on Facebook shows the mother bear climbing the 12 to 15-foot deck to drag her wayward kid away.

"Mom's reaction in my head played out as 'Let's go, I have told you a hundred times not to bother people while we're raiding their house for goodies. We have to be silent. I've told you this. Why can't you seem to listen? I had to climb 12 feet up a pole to rescue your little butt. Get off their deck now'," wrote Ms Williams while sharing the clip on Facebook. Take a look at it below:

The bear cub video has garnered over 38,000 views and dozens of amused comments.

"That is precious how he is up looking in the door," wrote one Facebook user.

"Too cute as long as there is glass between you," another remarked.