Watch: UP IAS Officer's Pet Langur Walks Into Meeting Room, Sits On Her Chair

A simple yet touching moment during an official meeting has caught public attention, showing a rare mix of kindness and calm behaviour.

A heartwarming example of humanity and sensitivity towards a voiceless animal was seen during a meeting between officials and farmers, where a moment unfolded that won everyone's hearts. The incident took place in Baghpat, when District Magistrate Asmita Lal's pet langur, Matru, walked into a meeting at the Collectorate premises. The unexpected entry briefly surprised officials and staff present in the room, and a video of the incident has since surfaced on social media and is quickly going viral.

During a Farmers' Day programme at the Baghpat Collectorate auditorium, a meeting was in progress where District Magistrate Asmita Lal and Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai were listening to the concerns of farmers. At that moment, a monkey named Matru entered the auditorium and walked straight to the DM's table, and on seeing Matru, District Magistrate Asmita Lal got up from her chair.

Watch Video Here:

As the discussion between the District Magistrate and farmers continued, the langur approached her directly. In a calm and composed manner, Asmita Lal stood up, smiled, and invited the langur to sit, saying sit here, after which the animal settled on her chair. The entire scene was captured by people present on their mobile phones.

Soon after, officials gently lifted Matru and escorted it out of the Collectorate auditorium, bringing the unusual moment to a close.



