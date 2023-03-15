Watch: Baby Kangaroo Rescued From Crocodile-Infested Waters In Australia

The kangaroo joey was spotted swimming near two large crocodiles

A video has emerged on Twitter showing a cop in Queensland, Australia, successfully rescuing a baby kangaroo that had gotten stuck in crocodile-infested floodwaters. According to a BBC report, the kangaroo joey was spotted swimming near two large crocodiles by a helicopter pilot, who alerted Queensland Police.

The video was shared on the official Twitter handle of Queensland Police. ''Police rescued a baby kangaroo from floodwaters behind a residential community in Burketown yesterday. A helicopter pilot flew over at the time and spotted two very large crocs nearby - a timely reminder to stay out of floodwaters as you never know what is lurking beneath,'' reads the caption posted along with the video.

Watch the video here:

In the video, an officer is seen on a boat patrolling the floodwaters in an area in Australia. When he comes across the baby kangaroo, he carefully picks it up out of the water body. The kangaroo seems scared at first but the cop tries to calm it down.

He can be heard saying, ''Hey, shh, it's alright mate.'' The tiny kangaroo was named "Lucky" and was returned to dry land where it hopped away to safety. After being released, the kangaroo momentarily stopped and turned around as if to say thank you to its rescuer.

The internet thanked the police officer for saving the baby kangaroo's life. One user wrote, ''A baby kangaroo my heart..Thank you QLD police for saving the little joey!'' Another commented, ''When in North Queensland be cautious when driving especially around dusk and dawn, the high water is really bringing out the wildlife.''

Notably, Australia's Queensland state has been under record-breaking flooding that has cut off access to towns. The police have also warned the public to be careful after authorities spotted large crocodiles in populated areas that were flooded.