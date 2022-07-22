Watch: Anna's Hummingbird Changing Colours Awes Internet

The video captivated viewers on Twitter who could not resist praising nature.

Nature is packed with fascinating creatures with each one of them having a distinct feature. One such is Anna's hummingbirds which are known for their striking colours. Not just this but their colour appear to be changing when viewed from different angles. If you don't believe it, then we have a video of the mesmerizing phenomenon.

Shared by Wonder of Science on Twitter, the video showcases the special property of an Anna's hummingbird due to which it reflects different vibrant colours. The little bird, the size of a thumb, turns its head and displays shades of fluorescent reddish-pink and black. As the viewing angle changes, the colours also appear to be changing.

The text attached to the video said, “The stunning colors of the Anna's hummingbird are iridescence caused by light scattering from nanoscale structures within their feathers.”

The video captivated viewers on Twitter who could not resist praising nature. “Ok, this beautiful thing made my day,” wrote one user. Another said the bird looked like an “upgraded version of chameleon.”

“I love hummingbirds, because they're basically what happens when birds evolve to be insects,” one comment read. One more user said, “Although I'm sure science has an evolutionary explanation for it, I'm giving this one to God.”

According to Science Daily, hummingbirds feature the brightest colours of all the animals in the world. The change in shade occurs as their feathers reflect light in a way that the birds can match. The birds have pancake-shaped structures in their feathers which causes them to reflect rainbow colours when they turn their head.