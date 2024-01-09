Watch: Anand Mahindra Shares Unique Idea To Ingrain 'Cleanliness And Tidiness' In Children

Mr Mahindra's post has accumulated more than 616,000 views and over 14,000 likes.

Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user. He often shares fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users. This time too, the Mahindra Group chairman has caught netizens' attention by sharing a video of young students learning lessons about cleanliness with an easy activity. The undated video opens to show a teacher deliberately turning her classroom upside down by throwing things on the floor and disorganising the furniture. She then brings young students to organise the premises in a tidy way.

"What an idea...This is how to embed cleanliness & tidiness & collaboration in our basic nature. Can we make this practice a standard part of pre and elementary schools??" Mr Mahindra wrote while sharing the clip.

Since being shared, Mr Mahindra's post has accumulated more than 616,000 views and over 14,000 likes. In the comments section, while many users appreciated the idea, others highlighted the need to instil civic sense in Indian kids at a young age.

"This is urgently needed and It certainly will build a sense of responsibility among future generations towards their surroundings, whether it is their home or the public spaces. Ironically the sense of responsibility for public spaces is missing in the current generation," wrote one user. "Idea is great , but rather than schools we should start these things at home first," expressed another.

"With due respect Sir, this has to start from home. We made this a habit for our kids to clean up after play and food. Now the situation is, if I throw a wrapper my 3 year daughter scolds me to throw it in dustbin," said a third. "Parents and caregivers can set good examples through their own actions and provide positive reinforcement for children's efforts in maintaining cleanliness, tidiness, and collaborative behavior," added another.

Some users however were not all impressed with the idea as they thought this was a bit over the top. "No matter how much is taught in school unless it is practiced in real it won't make a difference. We are taught to walk on the left of the road but when a child sees the roads ppl are walking all over. Japanese schools are a great example of what kids learn at school and see the same practice," wrote a user.