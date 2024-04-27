Watch: Anand Mahindra Shares Mesmerising Video Of Kalsubai Peak In Maharashtra

The video has accumulated more than 388,000 views.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his influential presence on the internet, never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. He often shares fascinating and inspirational stories, videos and pictures that pique the interest of his 11 million followers. This time, Mr Mahindra shared a captivating video showcasing the beauty of Kalsubai Peak near Igatpuri, Maharashtra. The location left the industrialist mesmerized, prompting him to reflect on the importance of appreciating life's simple joys. In the post, he said that one should definitely take the time out of their busy schedule to enjoy or appreciate the beauty of life.

"This is Mt. Kalsubai in Maharashtra near Igatpuri, Near our Engine Factory. I've been to Igatpuri several times but never heard about this place & its beauty. Let alone visiting it. We definitely need to take time in life to 'Stop & smell the roses,'" Mr Mahindra tweeted along with the mesmerising video.

The industrialist shared the clip just a few hours ago, and since then it has accumulated more than 388,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes. Reacting to the post several users also appreciated the beauty of Kalsubai peak.

"Perhaps a company outing or team-building exercise at Mt. Kalsubai would be a wonderful way to introduce more people to this hidden gem. Experiencing the breathtaking views and serene atmosphere of the mountain firsthand could inspire a newfound appreciation for the natural beauty that exists right in your own backyard," suggested one user.

"It's amazing how many beautiful places are waiting to be discovered right in our backyard," commented another.

"If i am correct it is highest peak in Maharashtra. While undergoing Young Officers (YO) course in School of Artillery, Devlali in early 1994 i climbed it with coursemates during our mid term break. Remembering something done 30 yrs back," shared one user.

"Wow! Stunning view. Yes, true that sir! We need to definitely take time to explore beautiful places in India," expressed another.

"It is a great trek. Colloquially called everest of Maharashtra. The stairs at few places to cross the near vertical rock faces are awesomely interesting. And a darshan in the kalsubai temple on top remains a prize," one X user wrote.

"Yes Mr Mahindra! This is highest peak of Maharashtra and it's indeed beautiful and u should definitely visit it! During and post monsoons it is beyond words to describe it! One should go and experience it for themselves!" commented another.